Next Round of Snow

Wednesday morning, we are looking at a round of light snow. The highest snowfall totals are looking to be around an inch, and only minor impacts are expected. Temperatures are colder on Wednesday than the rest of the week due to a cold front passing through before the snow does, so the snow will not melt right away. Lighter winds will make it easier to clear the snow off the roads in a timely manner.

One thing is for certain (as of the writing of this article): we are not expecting nearly the snowfall totals that took place in central Iowa Sunday morning.