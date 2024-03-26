Next round of drought relief

While there is a rain chance on Friday, odds are not nearly as high as this next round about a week out. Like what we had this week, rain is forecasted on Monday. Snow cannot be ruled out overnight into Tuesday, but will most likely pass north of us. This system is not currently aiming to bring the same level of precipitation or impacts that we had the past few days.

With this system still being a week out or so, there is still uncertainty around timing and exact totals. Check back for updates on how this system progresses.