Multiple chances for precipitation in the days ahead

The rest of the week will be quiet with multiple chances for precipitation arriving heading into the weekend and early next week.

Warm, moist air will start to move northward into the area late Friday night ahead of a weak system passing through southern Iowa. It’ll lead to the chance of some light rain late in the night as the cold front sweeps through.

The front will stall to the south of the area and begin to slowly lift north into Iowa on Easter Sunday as another system moves through bringing the chance of some light, spotty rain showers.

A stronger storm with more moisture will track through the region on Monday with precipitation more likely. Temperatures look to be warm enough for rain, however snow and colder temperatures aren’t too far off and any change in the storm track could bring wintry precipitation into the area. Details to be ironed out as it gets closer.