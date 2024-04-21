Morning lows are not as chilly this week

Every morning from Thursday through Sunday, we have had morning lows in the low-30s and upper-20s. Sunday morning was cool enough to have a Freeze Warning due to cold temperatures that could potentially damage plants.

After some isolated rain chances on Monday and Tuesday, a cold front will pass through; as a result, Wednesday is expected to be the coolest day of the week. While we will not be as cool as way northeast of us, it will be a drop from where we will be Monday and Tuesday. Another Freeze Warning could be issued Wednesday morning if the forecast holds. Otherwise, you won’t have to take the plants inside or cover them up as much as this past week.