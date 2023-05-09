More Sunshine & Warmth Tuesday
We are trending a little foggy early on our Tuesday, but that will be short-lived, as the sunshine & light south wind will clear out the tough-to-see conditions from the overnight hours. Overall, our Tuesday is trending mild once again, with afternoon temperatures back into the middle 70s throughout the Weather First Area. Rain & storms in SD/NE Tuesday morning will continue to slide east throughout the day, eventually moving into our area later in the evening. Not much rain is expected, nor is severe weather, with the greater chance for showers & storms closer to I-35.