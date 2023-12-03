More snow chances ahead

On top of some light snow possible through Sunday morning, we could also see more snow take place late Monday. A little bit of rain could also be mixed in, but it will be mostly (if not all) snow. This snow could end up getting us more directly. If so, we’re looking at snowfall totals similar to or slightly less than what we had last weekend.

Another system could pass through next weekend, bringing both rain and snow. Although, this one is still over a week out. A lot can change between now and next weekend.