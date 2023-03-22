More Mid-Day Sunshine
We are starting out a little gloomy on this Wednesday, with low clouds, fog, and a little drizzle following the overnight rain. The clouds/fog will slowly clear out through the morning, allowing for a little more mid-day sunshine to return to the area. Wind will be a bit breezy out of the west, only to ease up and turn out of the north by the afternoon. This light north wind and early cloud cover, will keep our temperatures from warming up all that much, only the lower 40s for highs.