Monday Isolated Showers

If you live closer to Highway 52 or 63 in Minnesota or live east of Highway 218 in northeast Iowa, you could see a quick, isolated shower during the late afternoon or early evening on Monday. Any rainfall we get from this will be light and will not have a serious impact on drought conditions that are growing across our area. The farther east you live, the better chance you have for slightly higher totals. Although, the heaviest of rainfall (and the most steady) will take place much farther to our east towards Madison and Wausau, WI.

Our next chance for rain after this will be thunderstorms on Friday.