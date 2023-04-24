Mississippi in Major Flooding territory this week

Snow melt across the Midwest has made the Mississippi River rise out of its banks. Moderate to major flooding is occurring and over half of the gauges along the Might Miss should reach major stage in the next three days. The water is the highest observed since 2001.

Current forecasts show the waters should continue to rise over the rest of the week with many spots cresting by this weekend. But flood waters will be slow to go down. There is signal that we’ll deal with high water for at minimum the next two and a half weeks.

Locally, rainfall has been higher than normal with a surplus of 4″ in Rochester since the beginning of the year.

We are soggy and with a soggy stretch on the way we’ll want to pay attention to our local rivers. At this point, there isn’t a huge concern of flooding locally, but with everything draining to the Mississippi, it’s something we certainly could deal without.