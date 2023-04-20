Mississippi Flooding will continue for weeks

Even if we don’t see another drop of rain, we’ll be seeing the Mississippi River in flood stage for at least the next two weeks, likely even more.

The flooding largely stems from flooding in the northern part of the basin. Many locations have seen record breaking amounts of snow across northern Minnesota, the Dakotas and northern Wisconsin. That snow is now melting and making it down the basin into the Mississippi.

Current stages are in minor to moderate status in SE Minnesota and SW Wisconsin. Major flooding is expected as rivers rise through the next week. Crests are expected in about 7-8 days but that is without any additional rainfall. We’ll be monitoring that closely.

Locally, smaller rivers and streams are running faster but well contained within their banks.