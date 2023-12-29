Minor snow accumulations on the way

Just as soon as we’ve finally broken into some clear, blue sky, another storm system will move in for the weekend bringing clouds and snow. It’s going to be a small taste of winter in an overall mild forecast for this time of year, but we do expect some accumulating snow late Saturday to Sunday morning. Clouds will increase Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures remain above average but below freezing.

Through Saturday, there will be some snow showers, especially in the afternoon. As a clipper moves closer and eventually overhead, snow will fall from Saturday evening into very early Sunday morning. Accumulations will range from a thin coating to around 1″. Arguably, it could be considered a shovel-able snow for some in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, although it won’t stick around long. Even though snowfall will be minor, there will be some slick spots Saturday and Sunday, especially bridges and overpasses.

Clouds and a few flurries will linger Sunday, followed by more sunshine and a cool New Year’s Day. This brief taste of wintry weather brings snow and cool air, yet temperatures will remain above average through at least next week. Highs will make it to the upper 20s and lower 30s while overnight lows don’t get much cooler than the mid-teens when the sky clears out.