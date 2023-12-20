Mild weather through Christmas with possible record-breaking temperatures

The warmer than average December rolls on and will continue through Christmas with some record-breaking temperatures possible heading towards the holiday.

Temperatures will climb to near or in the low 40s on both Wednesday and Thursday with mid-40s likely on Friday.

The stronger push of warmer air arrives over the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Saturday and Christmas Eve day with slightly cooler mid-40s expected on Christmas day.

A storm system will bring some rain to the area beginning Christmas Eve day with rain continuing on Christmas day. Some record-breaking rainfall is also possible.

Behind the storm, some colder air will drift in which may change the rain to wet snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. However, the track of the storm is not set in stone and still may shift which would change where any snow may fall and any possible accumulations. Expect these details to be ironed out as it gets closer.

After the storm passes, temperatures will cool back down into the 20s and 30s through the middle to end of next week.