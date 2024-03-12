Mild through midweek, rain arrives Thursday followed by colder weather

It was a record-setting start to the week on Monday as several community’s broke daily record highs. The mild weather will continue through midweek before a cooldown arrives this weekend.

Tuesday will be another mild day and although not as warm as Monday, record high temperatures are within striking distance as highs climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s under some passing clouds.

Wednesday will be a touch cooler with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

A storm system will arrive on Thursday leading to the chance of rain. A few thunderstorms are also possible, especially further in northern Iowa. It’ll be a colder day with the clouds and rain as high temperatures manage the mid 40s.

There will be some lingering colder air Thursday night into Friday leading to the chance of some snowflakes mixing in with rain. Precipitation is expected to be out of the area by Friday morning.

High temperatures return to near 50° on Friday and then cool back down into the 40s on Saturday.

A sharp cold front will slide through the area on Saturday night bringing down some chilly air out of Canada with high temperatures only managing the 30s on St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s all day.

The chilly weather will carry over into next week.