Mild start to the week followed by cool, seasonable weather

The new week will start mild for November standards, but some cooler air will arrive thereafter leading to closer to normal temperatures the rest of the week.

Monday will be a mild and breezy day. A gusty southwest to west wind near 35 mph at times will help drive in some warmer air as high temperatures manage the upper 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Winds will switch to the northwest by afternoon after a cold front passes through and that will bring in some cooler air for Tuesday as temperatures dial back a bit closer to normal with highs in the upper 40s.

A weak system will slide through Tuesday night leading to the chance of a few scattered showers which will carry over into Wednesday morning. High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be near 50°.

A shot of much cooler air arrives toward the end of the week after another cold front passes through. Highs on Thursday will be close to average in the upper 40s. Friday will be cooler as the colder air arrives with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperatures are expected to be closer to average for the weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Dry weather is expected for the majority of the week.