Mild, less humid the rest of the week

A cold front passed through the region and behind it, winds are out of the northwest and shipping in cooler and less humid air. Our highs will stay in the mid-70s today through Friday before warming up to seasonable levels, around 80, this weekend.

We don’t have any good news to share in regards to needed rain in the forecast. There will probably be a few showers moving through on Friday, bringing more cloud cover with them, but less humid air in the lowest levels of the atmosphere will keep amounts lighter. The weekend is looking great for outdoor activities with temperatures at a normal, summer level and sunny skies.