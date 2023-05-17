Mild, Hazy Sunshine Again Wednesday
We are tracking another sunny & mild day overall, however it will be another hazy one as well. Fires burning to our north & northwest will continue to filter in the smoke particles to our area, which will be trapped under a broad area of high pressure. That’s why it was a little hazy Tuesday, with that trend continuing once again Wednesday. Heads up for those with breathing difficulties, as you’ll likely experience a few more issues once again today. Highs are expected to reach the lower & middle 70s, with our humidity staying relatively low as well.