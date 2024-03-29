Mild Friday with slight rain chance late

Warmer air will find its way into the area on Friday with temperatures climbing to above average.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs expected to be well into the 50s area wide with some communities in north Iowa flirting with 60°.

The wind will be fairly light, although some gusts near 20 mph are possible during the afternoon.

A weak system will track through leading to the chance of a light shower or sprinkles during the mid-to-late evening hours and into the overnight. It won’t be a widespread rain, but with those lucky enough to get under a shower, expect amounts to be light.