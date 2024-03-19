Mild first day of spring Tuesday

The Spring Equinox doesn’t officially take place until late Tuesday evening, however the day will feel like early spring as it will be greeted with some sunshine and mild temperatures.

Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine through the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s area wide which is more than 10° above average for mid March.

A cold front will slide through switching winds to the northwest with gusts up to 35 mph at times.

The colder air is lagging and won’t arrive until late tonight as temperatures are expected to drop into the teens by Wednesday morning.