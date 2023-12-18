Mild December weather returns after brief cold spell

Cold Canadian air that has settled into the area to start the week will be short-lived as it’ll retreat back north with more mild air returning on Tuesday that is expected to last through Christmas.

High pressure building in from Canada behind a passing cold front will lead to high temperatures on Monday to reach the low-to-mid 20s despite sunshine.

Tuesday, the high pressure will shift to the southeast with a southerly wind taking over bringing in more mild air. Highs will get back into the mid-30s.

The warmer than average temperatures will continue through Christmas with highs in the 30s and 40s the rest of the week and mid-to-upper 40s possible on Christmas Eve day and Christmas day.