Mid-Week Steady Rain & Rumbles
After a needed break from the moisture Monday & Tuesday, we are watching our next weather-maker move into the area for the second half of the week. This one is trending warm enough, where our precipitation will be primarily rain, however a few flurries may sneak into the picture on Friday. Accumulating snow won’t be an issue, meaning road conditions should be fine throughout Friday. As far as the rain goes, we will see well over an inch, likely closer to an inch and a half by Thursday evening area-wide. A few stronger storms will be possible later Wednesday evening, especially along and south of Highway 18 throughout northern Iowa.