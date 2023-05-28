Memorial Day: Dry with Poor Air Quality

It’s another dry day on Memorial Day. With Monday being dry, it will be the first completely dry Memorial Day Weekend we have had since 2014 (and only the fifth since 1971).

It will also be a continuation of moderate to poor air quality we have been experiencing. It will be at its worst during the afternoon and early evening as a lot of events are taking place. If you are someone who has breathing problems or have had issues with the air quality the past couple weeks, you will need to limit time outdoors. Those who are healthy should have little to no trouble.

Campfires or other small fires are best slated for later in the week. While winds won’t be super gusty locally, any fires that get out of the pit could spread very quickly due to how dry we have been over the past two weeks.