May the Fourth Be With You!

The force will certainly be with us on this “Star Wars Day”, as we are remaining sunny & very mild, with highs in the middle to upper 70s!

Temperatures will remain above normal for a while now, with upper 60s for the rest of the week, as well as the start of the weekend. Highs will return to the lower 70s starting Sunday.

We are trading in the quiet weather for a little more active weather pattern, as the blocking pattern, which has kept high pressure over the region the past several days moves a little farther to the east. This will open up the door for daily chances for showers & a few t-storms starting Friday, with this trend lasting all the way into the middle of next week.

Even though we are looking at the opportunity for a few showers & storms each day, it won’t be a complete soaking event by any means, as we will see plenty of dry time between the rain drops.