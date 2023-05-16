May Or June?

We are back to the summer vibes today, with highs soaring well into the upper 70s & the lower 80s area-wide. Sunny skies are going to stay put through Wednesday, with a few clouds popping up here & there. A weak wave of energy will try to pop-up a stray shower or two Wednesday with the clouds, cooling us to the lower 70s.

Overall, the better chance for rain still looks to be Thursday into early Friday, along with a few rumbles of thunder during this time. Steady rain at times can be expected, with upwards of a quarter to a half of an inch of rain.

Temperatures cool briefly Friday behind this system, to the lower 60s. This is short-lived however, as highs return to the lower & middle 70s with sunshine over the weekend. The mild air will carry over into the start of next week, with an isolated shower or two possible for Monday afternoon/evening.