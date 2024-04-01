March wrap-up; looking ahead to April

The numbers are in for March and the stretch continues as there have been eight straight months that have finished with above average temperatures in Rochester.

The month finished with an average temperature of 37.3° which was 5.6° above average. The warmest temperature in the month was 74° on March 11 and the coldest was 12° on March 23.

The month finished above average in total precipitation with 2.35″ (+0.33″) while snowfall for the month finished at average with 8.6″.

Now, it’s on to April.

The average high temperature from the first to the last day of the month goes from 48° to 62° while the average low goes from 30° to 41°.

The month typically brings 3.52″ of total precipitation and 3.3″ of snow.