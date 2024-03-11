March 70s are not that unusual

High temperatures reaching the 70s in March are not that unusual as the sun angle continues to get stronger and warmer air starts to move north.

The most 70° or warmer days in a March occurred in 2012 which notched ten days followed by eight that occurred in 1910.

Already this March has one and Monday could possibly be the second as record high temperatures near or in the low 70s are expected.

On average, the first 70° day in Rochester typically occurs around April 12 so this year is way ahead of schedule. The earliest on record was this year on March 3 when the high climbed to 72° while the latest on record was May 8, 2014.