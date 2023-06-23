Low Air Quality, Warm, & Sunny Friday
Temperatures are soaring once again Friday, well into the upper 80s & lower 90s for the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase later on, giving way to an isolated t-storm or two throughout the Weather First Area. Air quality will be an issue once again, thanks to the continuing higher concentration of low-level ozone particle area-wide. If you are out & about Friday, limit time outside, take the cool-down breaks, and be sure to stay hydrated!