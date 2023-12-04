Light snow Monday night, warming up this week

A clipper is moving across the region this afternoon through evening and will bring some light snow with it. Amounts will be minor, with just enough for a coating to a half inch. With temperatures cold enough this evening, there may be some slick conditions on roadways. Overall, it’s a very minor dose of snow and whatever sticks won’t last very long due to the mild weather ahead this week.

Winds will remain light tonight through Tuesday before picking up and gusting to near 40 mph this Wednesday. Our high temperatures will remain seasonably cool through Tuesday before getting a boost from that wind on Wednesday. Milder air will continue to move into the area and temperatures will get a boost to about 50 degrees for Thursday afternoon. Friday remains mild as well, although a stronger wind will offset above average highs.

There still isn’t any excitement of note on the extended forecast. There is a slight chance for a mix of rain and snow on Saturday with minimal amounts possible. Temperatures will continue to run above or just around the norm for this time of the year.