Light snow shower, flurries possible Wednesday

A cold front dropping south through Minnesota will not only bring down some colder Canadian air, but also may spark a light snow shower or flurries.

The front along with some instability may be enough to generate flurries or a brief snow shower. They won’t amount to much and most areas may not see anything at all.

Otherwise, clouds remain overhead through much of the day with some clearing and a partly cloudy sky late this evening into Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s for highs. Colder air arriving will lead to one of the coldest nights in a while with temperatures dropping into the mid teens by Thursday morning.