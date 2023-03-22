Light Snow Coming, Then Back to Sunshine

Clouds will continue to move in as the afternoon and evening progress. Eventually, a rain/snow mix arrives, becoming snow as we cool off into Thursday morning. Due to how warm we have been the past couple days, accumulating snow will be hard to come by. Ice is not a concern either since temperatures are only in the upper-20s for a few hours.

Once we are done with the snow, skies will clear back up Thursday. By the late afternoon, skies will be mostly clear. This will continue through Friday as high pressure slowly moves around our area to the east.

There is one more chance for snow late Sunday and early Monday, but accumulations and impacts would be even less than what they will be coming up in the next 12 hours.