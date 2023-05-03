Let The Warm-Up Begin!

It seems like any warm-up we’ve had this spring has only lasted a few days, only to see another cool-down quickly slide in. This won’t be the case this go around, as a blocking pattern sets up in the atmosphere, keeping our weather overall quiet, but more importantly mild. Even with a few rain chances Thursday – Sunday, we will see our highs remain in the lower 70s, only “cooling” to the middle/upper 60s at times. Not the major drop to the 40s & 50s we’ve experienced with the past cool-downs! Humidity won’t be too much of an issue as well, with the muggy meter going up slightly to the noticeable range, Sunday especially with the warm front coming through the area.