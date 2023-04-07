Let The Warm-Up Begin!

A few flurries will be possible with the clouds as we are making our way out the door early on this Friday morning. Not to worry, this will be very short-lived, with a mostly sunny & much warmer afternoon expected. Any snow we see will not stick, especially with our afternoon highs heading back into the middle 50s!

This is just the start of a very impressive early-April warm-up, as temperatures soar to the lower & middle 60s through the weekend & into next week. And we won’t stop there either, as highs are back into an early summer-like vibe, with middle & upper 70s by the middle of next week. There’s a chance we could see our first 80s of 2023 Wednesday in some areas.

Overall moisture chances are slim, with only a few rain showers in the short-term later Sunday into early Monday. Not much rain is expected, meaning it won’t wash away any outside Easter plans you may have (if you celebrate the holiday) Sunday.