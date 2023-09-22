Less than 24 hours of summer left!

TGIF! We are not only at the end of the week, but at the end of summer as well. That’s right, Fall officially begins at 1:50 tomorrow morning!

On that note, we are still in the summer vibes, with highs back in the middle to upper 70s today, along with an overcast sky (limiting us from reaching the lower 80s). The clouds, as expected, will bring in a few isolated showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon, and especially for the evening. Something to keep an eye on at all of the Friday night football games (plenty of Homecoming games as well).

A brief “lull” in the activity is expected Friday night/very early Saturday morning, with the shower and thunderstorm chance picking back up by the late morning, and especially the afternoon and evening timeframes. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, with all severe weather threats possible, including a few isolated tornadoes. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible as well with a few of these storms.

Steady rain will carry over Saturday night into Sunday, with steady showers lasting the rest of Sunday before wrapping up early Monday morning. When it’s all said and done, the Weather First Area will finally pick up a nice, light soak, with over an inch of rain in the rain gauges by Monday morning.

Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s for the first full week of Fall, along with another drying trend heading into next Thursday.