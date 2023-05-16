It’s Been A Soggy Year So Far
What a year it has been so far for our precipitation! So far, we’ve picked up 15.78″ of precipitation since the start of 2023, which is 6.28″ above our normal year-to-date total. In fact, this total precipitation has us sitting with 45.5% of our average yearly total precipitation, when we should be closer to 27.4% by now. A little more rain is on the way this week, with a few very slim chances for an isolated shower or two Tuesday & Wednesday. Overall the better rain chance this week moves in Thursday-early Friday morning.