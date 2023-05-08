Isolated T-Storms Monday Night
While we are not expecting everyone to be impacted, there are some isolated thunderstorms expected around Highway-52 during the late afternoon and evening as well as by I-35 closer to sunset. There is a marginal risk for severe weather due to a very small chance for hail. While these chances are slightly higher tonight due to the clearing we had earlier in the day (that we did not have for Sunday night’s storms) odds are we stay below severe guidelines. All storms are wrapped up by about midnight.