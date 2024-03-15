Increasing wind, turning cooler this weekend

The week wrapped up on a beautifully mild, and quiet note. Changes are ahead this weekend and to start next week with cooler air and stronger wind, although the drop in temperature isn’t outrageous and will be rather seasonable. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday morning, and we’ll still see breaks of blue sky Saturday. Winds will be noticeably stronger and out of the northwest, bringing cooler, Canadian air in for Sunday.

St. Patrick’s Day through Monday will be two of the coolest days of March so far with temperatures remaining in the 30s for highs both days. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s. Still, there will be a fair amount of sunshine through the weekend and early next week.

After the Sunday-Monday cooldown, temperatures will moderate and highs will return to the 40s and 50s through much of next week. The weather pattern looks to remain quiet and dry for us through next week. There are signs of a storm system at the end of next weekend, but that’s so far out at this point I don’t recommend getting hopes up for precipitation quite yet.