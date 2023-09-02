HOT Start to September, Continues Through Labor Day Weekend

It’s not often we have hit 90°F or more in the September, but we are expected to crush that benchmark on Sunday and Monday. Highs in the mid-90s will rival those of what we had a couple weeks ago. Although, we don’t have any humidity to work with this time around, keeping the heat index MUCH lower. Most of us may not even reach 100°F for said heat index by the middle of the week when we cool off.

Rain chances remain extremely limited, storms are possible late Tuesday. Otherwise, we’re looking at another dry week.

Make sure to check your communities to make sure there are no burn bans. Gusty winds out of the south along with a lack of humidity will be prime for fires to become wild.