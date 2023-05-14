Home Stretch of Showers

We are almost done with the rain for a few days. From here on out, we have light showers throughout Sunday afternoon and early evening before wrapping up overnight.

On the morning commute Monday, we are expecting fog to take place. Light winds and high humidity will both be present. Give yourself a few extra minutes, especially if driving in open areas. Temperatures are also starting out in the mid-40s, but we’re near 70°F by the afternoon.

Overall, the upcoming week is trending mostly dry. We even get plenty of blue skies Monday through Wednesday before our next chance of rain arrives Thursday. It’s too early to tell rainfall totals here, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures start out in the 70s, with some low-80s on Tuesday, before a cold front moves through Thursday. That cold front provides the lifting mechanism for the showers later this week.