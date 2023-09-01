Holiday Weekend Heat Expected

We are going to crank up the heat, humidity, & wind going into & through the Labor Day Weekend stretch. Having said that, we are returning to the middle & upper 80s for highs today, with the SW breeze gusting around 30 mph at times. Skies will remain clear & quiet all day as well.

90s will return for high temperatures starting Saturday, with this trend lasting through next Tuesday. The hottest days over the four day stretch look to be Sunday & Labor Day, with middle to upper 90s expected, possibly breaking records for both days. Humidity will be up there as well, thanks to the SW breeze, which will make it feel more like 100-110° at times during these four days.

Please remember your heat safety rules, as many will be out & about for the extended weekend. Don’t over-do it, stay cool, and be sure to stay well-hydrated. Speaking of water, aside from a lone shower or two very early Saturday morning, we are holding off on our rain chances until the middle of next week.

A few storms will try to get going later Tuesday evening, lasting into early Wednesday. That’s still out there on the forecast spectrum, meaning there is plenty of time for things to change regarding that rain chance.