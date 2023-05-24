Hazy Sunshine & Mild Temps Continue Today

We are continuing to see a blocking pattern in the atmosphere, which will keep our weather pattern mild & quiet overall. Highs are back in the middle 70s today, with a mix of sun & clouds. There’s a very slim chance for a stray pop-up evening shower/t-shower today, with most of the area staying dry. The hazy sunrise and sunsets will also continue for the area again today.

The blocking pattern will keep a broad area of high pressure over the Great Lakes region, keeping the dry air in place locally. This kind of set-up will prevent any significant rain chances from reaching the Weather First area for a while.

Thanks to this blocking pattern, we are going to hang onto the mild air as well as we go through the rest of the week. Highs are warming to the upper 70s & lower 80s through the Memorial Day Weekend, with lower 80s very likely for Memorial Day itself.