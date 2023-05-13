Happy Mother’s Day!
Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there, especially my mom Dianne, my mother-in-law, also Dianne, & of course the mother of my two kids, my wife, Nicole! We are trending soggy as we start out Mother’s Day, thanks to the slow-moving system still in the region. Yard work for mom will have to be put on hold, as we remain soggy through the lunch hour, before things finally dry up by the end of the day. Clouds, rain, & a light east breeze will keep our temperatures a bit cool, with highs in the upper 50s & lower 60s expected.