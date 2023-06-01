Happy Meteorological Summer!

It’s the first day of June, which not only starts the new month, but it’s also the start of Meteorological Summer, as well as the Atlantic Hurricane Season!

It’s a very summer-like day throughout the Weather First Area, as our afternoon highs will be soaring well into the middle & upper 80s for the fourth day in a row now. Humidity will be on the rise as well, making it feel a bit sticky later today. A few thunderstorms will pop-up after 1 PM, lasting into & through the evening. Once again, widespread, organized severe weather is not of concern, however frequent lightning, pockets of heavy rain, and perhaps small hail will accompany the stronger storms that do fire up later today.

This will be the on-going trend into & through the weekend, with pop-up storm chances the second half of Friday & Saturday, after highs staying well above-average in the middle & upper 80s. A brief break in the rain will be possible Sunday & Monday, with rain chances returning along with 70s for highs, by the middle of next week.