Happy Friday!

We are going to have a pretty quiet end to the week, with highs back on either side of 80. An isolated shower/t-shower will be possible later this evening, with most of the area remaining dry through the day.

Overall the better chances for rain will return throughout the day on Saturday, with on & off showers/t-storms. Early showers will remain possible on Sunday, with the rest of the weekend drying up Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will go from the upper 70s to the lower 70s Saturday into Sunday.

Next week will remain dry for the first half, with rain returning the second half. Highs are warming well into the 80s once again as well.