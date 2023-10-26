Halloween looking ‘frightfully’ cold, below-average temps into November

Unfortunately this year for Halloween it’ll be winter coats over costumes as some cold air will be locked in over the region as October ends and November begins.

Temperatures for Halloween will be more typical of early December as highs will only manage the low-to-mid 30s.

Below-average temperatures are expected for the foreseeable future as highs will be in the 30s and 40s and night lows in the 20s heading into November. Average highs over this period are in the lower 50s and upper 40s.