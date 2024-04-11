Gusty, seasonably cool through Friday; much warmer weekend ahead

Thursday’s rain is thanks to a wave of low pressure which will be moving to our east Thursday night through Friday morning. In its wake, winds will remain gusty Thursday night through Friday and temperatures are going to be pretty typical for mid-April with Friday’s highs in the upper 50s.

Friday is going to be gusty and seasonably cool with a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine is going to be a staple of our weather diet through this weekend. A wind shift and a ridge of high pressure will give temperatures a big boost this weekend. After a cool start to Saturday, high temperatures will reach the 70s from Saturday through Monday and overnight low temperatures Saturday night and Sunday night will bottom out in the lower 50s.

The next best chance of widespread, soaking rain arrives Tuesday. From late Monday night through most of Tuesday, showers are likely with a good chance of rain through much of the day Tuesday. It’s possible there may be some garden variety thunderstorms in the mix for us, which will be a very nice taste of spring weather. After Tuesday, temperatures look to remain close to seasonal norms for mid to late April.