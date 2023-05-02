Getting back to normal

Temperatures are back to typical levels for the time of year. At times we’ll even exceed the marks. 60s and 70s becoming the norm.

The wind finally dials it back. This will lessen the fire danger and it should stay that way for the rest of the week.

Initially conditions are dry. Ample sunshine on Wednesday will eventually give way to a few more clouds Thursday and rain chances beginning Friday. Those rain chances dot the area through the weekend. A few thunderstorms are possible at times. There are some considerable uncertainties as to how the rain evolves so check back on Wednesday for clearer details on the timeframe.