Update on Friday Rain & Snow
“Heavier” rain and snow are more likely to track further south of us. We could still see up to about 1/4″ of rain in northern Iowa where it will be a little warmer. Snowfall is still trending to be a light dusting at most. This will create a possibility where rain and snow become less likely in southern Minnesota. If anything were to happen in Minnesota, it would be snow. Rain is more likely in Iowa of the two. By early afternoon hours, this system is out of our area.