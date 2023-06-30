Fourth Forecast
Temperatures will continue to warm-up as we head into & throughout the Fourth of July Weekend, with upper 80s & even a few lower 90s expected at times. Pop-up storm chances will remain possible Saturday & Sunday, not enough to wash away your outside plans completely, enough though to keep you inside as the storms pass through a few communities. We are trending quiet & hot on the 3rd, with highs soaring near-90! A few more storms, a better opportunity for storms will return to the area during the second half of the Fourth of July. This could put a damper on our community firework displays!