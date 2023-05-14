Foggy Start on Monday

While rain will be wrapped up by the morning commute on Monday, we will still have ample moisture for the air temperatures we will have. Air temperatures AND dew points will both be in the mid-40s, and we’re looking at light winds as well. This along with clearing clouds will allow for fog to take place (even dense at times).

Once we warm up faster beyond 9-10 AM, fog will quickly disappear.

In addition to the fog, puddles are going to stick around from the rain we experienced these past few days. They will dry up as we warm up, but you may have to be careful on the roads or even plan an alternate route depending where you are heading. Just south of the border in northern Iowa (mainly Mitchell and Howard Counties) is where some of the highest rainfall totals have been reported.