Final Sunny Day For A While

Today is certainly a day you’ll want to spend outside when/if you can, as we’ll be indoors for the rest of the week, thanks to a soggy set-up on the way. Highs today are enjoyable as well, right where they should be this time of the year, in the middle 50s.

Showers will be on & off throughout our Wednesday, with an occasional rumble of thunder here & there. The light rain will turn more to a steady, soaking chance Wednesday night into Thursday, along with a few more t-storms.

We will get a break from the moisture the second half of Thursday, however, as temperatures cool Thursday night into Friday, a few wrap-around snow showers/flurries will be possible by the end of the week. We aren’t expecting much in the way of accumulations, nothing like what we saw this past weekend.