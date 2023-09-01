Feelin’ Hot, Hot, Hot!
Heat & humidity will return starting Friday, and will really be felt Saturday – next Tuesday. Highs will be well into the 90s, possibly even the middle to upper 90s Sunday & Monday, with record-breaking heat possible both days. On top of the heat, humidity will be up there as well, making it feel more like the triple digits at times during this stretch. Please remember your extreme heat safety rules! Stay hydrated, take frequent cool-down breaks, listen to your body & don’t over-do it, and never leave a pet or person in a vehicle unattended for any length of time when it gets this hot!